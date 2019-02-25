Richard Roxburgh, star of the original Rake series, has been tapped for a lead role opposite Andie MacDowell and Kathleen Turner in Fox’s untitled hourlong dramedy pilot (fka Let’s Spend the Night Together), inspired by the French series Quadras. Madeline Wise and Usman Ally (A Series of Unfortunate Events) also have been cast as leads in the ensemble, from Californication creator Tom Kapinos, Empire director and executive producer Sanaa Hamri, Endemol Shine North America and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Kapinos, the one-hour is described as a structurally inventive dramedy, in which the entire first season takes place over the course of single night at a wedding. As we get to know the wedding party, we’ll learn surprising reveals about both their present and past. We’ll see that things aren’t always what they seem and explore the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life.

Roxburgh will play Nigel Valentine Lily’s (MacDowell) ex-husband, a legendary British rock-star who tries to save the world through music and has a weakness for supermodels. Wise plays the quirky and pessimistic Poppy, the exceedingly blunt daughter of Nigel and Lily. Ally will play Julian, a roguish doctor who doesn’t act like one.

Kapinos executive produces with Hamri, who also directs as part of her overall deal with 20th TV. Sharon Levy and Nicolas Coppermann executive produce for Endemol Shine North America. Francois-Xavier Demaison, who starred in the French series, also executive produces. 20th TV and Endemol Shine North America co-produce.

This is Roxburgh’s first American series. In his native Australia, he toplined the award-winning series Rake, which ran for five seasons. He co-created, produced and starred in the show, which was remaded by Fox with Greg Kinnear in the role Roxburgh had originated. Roxburgh, who also played The Duke opposite Nicole Kidman in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge, more recently starred alongside Cate Blanchett in the Broadway productions of Uncle Vanya and The Present. He’s repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content and Shanahan Management.

Wise is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Insight Entertainment. Ally, whose series credits also include Of Becoming a God In Central Florida, Nobodies and Veep, is repped by Gray Talent Group