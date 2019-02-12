EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Richard E. Grant, who along with co-star Melissa McCarthy is Oscar nominated for the forger tale Can You Ever Forgive Me? The agency will rep him in all areas.

It was clear that the veteran actor might get a second wind after the Marielle Heller-directed drama played Telluride last fall. Beyond the Oscar nom, Grant’s performance has earned him a Film Independent Spirit Award nom and a New York Film Critics Circle win for Best Supporting Actor.

Grant next co-stars in the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Wars: Episode IX, slated for a December release. He also recently appeared in Netflix’s hit series A Series of Unfortunate Events alongside Neil Patrick Harris.

Grant, whose recent work includes The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Logan, continues to be represented by Sue Latimer at Artist Rights Group.