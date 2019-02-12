EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Richard E. Grant, who along with co-star Melissa McCarthy is Oscar nominated for the forger tale Can You Ever Forgive Me? The agency will rep him in all areas.

Related
WME Signs Slamdance-Winning 'The Vast Of Night' Director Andrew Patterson

It was clear that the veteran actor might get a second wind after the Marielle Heller-directed drama played Telluride last fall. Beyond the Oscar nom, Grant’s performance has earned him a Film Independent Spirit Award nom and a New York Film Critics Circle win for Best Supporting Actor.

Grant next co-stars in the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Wars: Episode IX, slated for a December release. He also recently appeared in Netflix’s hit series A Series of Unfortunate Events alongside Neil Patrick Harris.

Grant, whose recent work includes The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Logan, continues to be represented by Sue Latimer at Artist Rights Group.