EXCLUSIVE: After its EFM screening, Argentinian sales outfit FilmSharks has sold rom-com An Unexpected Love (El Amor Menos Pensado), starring Ricardo Darin (The Secret In Their Eyes) and Mercedes Moran (La Cienaga), to HBO Latino for U.S. first run pay TV and SVOD.

The deal was struck by HBO’s Leslie Cohen VP, Film Programming, and Rebecca C. Vazquez, Vice President, Business Affairs, and Guido Rud of FilmSharks.

Writer-director Juan Vera’s film sees a couple questioning their marriage of 25 years after their only son flies the nest to study abroad. Disney-backed Patagonik produces the film, which opened the San Sebastian Film Festival and which has been a big box office hit in South America, taking more than 750,000 tickets for Buena Vista International. The film is also Darin’s first production credit at his new label Kenya Films.

Pic has previously sold around the world including to Filmax in Spain, where it made more than $1M, Eurozoom in France, Rocket in Russia/CIS, Alpha Films for Brazil and Palace for Australia and New Zealand.

Additional markets are in discussions, including a theatrical deal in the U.S. Remake rights are also in discussion for France, Mexico, China and India. FilmSharks also has Juan Vera film Dos Mas Dos which is the subject of remake interest from Mexico, Spain, U.S., France, Korea and Italy.