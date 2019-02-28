Syfy has handed a series order to drama Resident Alien starring Alan Tudyk, based on the Dark Horse comics series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, from Universal Content Productions, Dark Horse Entertainment and Amblin TV.

Resident Alien is described as a dark, twisted and comedic fish-out-of-water story. Adapted for television by Chris Sheridan (Family Guy), it follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) who, after taking on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor, slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth — ultimately asking the question, “Are human beings worth saving?”

David Dobkin (The Judge) executive produced and directed the pilot.

Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One) is joined by series regulars Sara Tomko (Once Upon A Time), Corey Reynolds (The Closer), Alice Wetterlund (People of Earth) and Levi Fiehler (Mars).

The series will begin production in Vancouver this summer.