Rebecca Hall has been set to star in The Night House, a new horror thriller being directed by David Bruckner (The Ritual, V/H/S). David S. Goyer and Keith Levine are producing via their Phantom Four, with Anton fully financing, executive producing and handling worldwide sales at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. Endeavor Content is co-repping U.S. rights with Anton.

Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski penned the script, which centers on a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets. The film is set to begin shooting in May. Anton’s newly minted EVP Acquisitions & Co-Productions John Zois will oversee the project. The film is scheduled to shoot in May.

Hall is now in production on Warner Bros’ Godzilla vs. Kong, which is slated for a May 2020 release. Up next for her is Passing, which she adapted and is making her directorial debut on. Her recent credits include Teen Spirit and Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. She is repped by WME, Julian Belfrage Associates and Hansen & Jacobson.

Anton’s VP Development Laura Wilson negotiated the project deal with Endeavor Content on behalf of Phantom Four.