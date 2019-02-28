EXCLUSIVE: Lenid Rolov, Emmy-winning executive producer and showrunner behind such unscripted hits as The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Hills and Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, has signed an overall deal with Truly Original (The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Deal or No Deal).

Rolov will work alongside Truly Original’s co-presidents and CEOs Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock to develop and produce unscripted content, spanning an array of genres and formats. Rolov previously collaborated with Truly Original on OWN’s Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes, as well as Bravo’s Princesses of Long Island.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Lenid on past projects and have always admired his seemingly limitless capabilities in helming unscripted series,” said Hersh and Weinstock. “We’re seizing this opportunity to bring him into the Truly Original fold and are looking forward to working with him closely on content that showcases great stories, and unique new personalities and subcultures.”

Added Rolov, “Steven and Glenda share my passion for championing both emerging and established talent through compelling storytelling and innovative formats. I look forward to joining forces with them and the Truly Original team to develop content that will excite both buyers and viewers alike.”

Specializing in the docuseries space, Rolov began his career on A&E’s Growing up Gotti and has since worked with notable talent, including Oprah Winfrey, Diane von Fürstenberg, Cyndi Lauper and Paula Abdul, for series on networks and platforms such as Netflix, CBS, Bravo, E! and MTV, among others.

Truly Original’s series include Deal or No Deal for CNBC, hosted by Howie Mandel; The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Don’t Be Tardy, Shahs of Sunset and Summer House for Bravo; Ink Master and Ink Master: Angels for Paramount Network; Basketball Wives and Beauty Bar for VH1; Swamp People and Swamp Mysteries with Troy Landry for History; Design Twins for UPtv; Vanity Fair Confidential for ID; Comic Book Men for AMC; Hack My Life for truTV; Our Wild Life for TLC; The Horn for Red Bull TV, among others.