Rami Malek’s big Oscar night took an unexpected and awkward turn when he slipped near the Dolby Theatre stage following his best actor win for Bohemian Rhapsody.

It was later confirmed that Malek did not suffer any serious injuries, according to The Los Angeles Times. Holding on to his golden statuette, Malek seemed stunned, according to reports, and was helped up by those around him and moved to a seat in the front row. He was discreetly treated by medical staffers, then walked on his own back onstage and exited into the wings.

The moment was not caught on the live broadcast as it happened as the show went to a commercial break.

Malek seemed no worse for the wear at the Governors Ball after the event, reportedly seen popping open bottles of champagne in celebration of his win.

Malek landed his first Oscar for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. The film won four Oscars Sunday night out of five nominations.