John Rambo is coming back, and this time — as usual — it’s personal. Lionsgate said today that the 37-year-old franchise will back on September 20 with the release of Rambo: Last Blood, starring Sylvester Stallone and Paz Vega.

Your logline for the series’ fifth and final chapter: When the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo (Stallone) — who has been working on a ranch — crosses the U.S.-Mexico border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels. Sergio Peris-Mencheta plays the likely ill-fated bad guy, and Yvette Monreal also stars in the film directed by Adrian Goldberg from a screenplay by Stallone and Matthew Cirulnick.

Stallone had said in July 2017 that we would not be associated with the next Rambo pic, instead focusing then on the Creed sequel. But he committed to it about 10 months later.

Rambo: Last Blood will mix it up on opening weekend with Sony/Screen Gems’ Naomie Harris-Frank Grillo actioner Black and Blue and Focus Features’ TV adaptation Downton Abbey, which is opening in limited release.

The fifth installment of the saga about the vengeance-seeking Vietnam vet — which, like Stallone’s past two Expendables films, was lensed in Bulgaria — follows First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008).