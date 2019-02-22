Rumors about R. Kelly and underage girls have swirled since the 1990s, and today the singer is facing a 10-count indictment of aggravated criminal sexual assault involving minors in Illinois. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has set a news conference for noon PT to announce the charges, according to local newspaper reports.

The indictment comes after interest is the case was reignited by the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which Lifetime aired in January, and a claim by Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti that he has uncovered a video showing Kelly involved in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019

Kelly has denied all the allegations against him since the start. He faced child pornography charges in 2008 over a sex tape but was acquitted after he denied being the man in the video.

The new charges could bring a potential prison sentence of 7 years for each of the 10 counts, which he could be required to serve consecutively.

Today’s charges follow reports last week that a grand jury had been seated to hear the new evidence against the singer whose “I Believe I Can Fly,” from the 1996’s film Space Jam, was a massive hit and scored a Grammy.

Surviving R. Kelly broke Lifetime ratings records when it premiered January 3. Here is the logline for the six-part series: “[Kelly’s] genre-defining career and playboy lifestyle have been riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia. Despite damning evidence and multiple witnesses, to date, none of these accusations seems to have affected him. For the first time, survivors and people from Kelly’s inner circle are coming forward with new allegations about his sexual, mental and physical abuse. They finally are ready to share their full story and shed light on the secret life the public has never seen.”

Questions have surrounded the five-time Grammy winner for much of his career, He’d had a few minor pop hits before breaking out with “Bump N’ Grind,” which topped the Billboard 100 for a month. He followed that up with a run of six consecutive top 10 singles, capped by “I’m Your Angel,” a duet with Celine Dion that spent six weeks at No. 1 in the U.S. in early 1999. Overall, Kelly has amassed 15 Top 10 singles stateside, the most recent in 2004, and a half-dozen No. 1 albums. He also has had three No. 1 singles and 16 Top 10s in the UK.