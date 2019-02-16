President Donald Trump shared a blast today that used R.E.M.’s 1993 single, Everybody Hurts, as background music.

To bassist Mike Mills, it seemed like the end of the world as we know it – and he wasn’t feeling fine.

“By the way,” Mills said in a tweet tagging the Twitter user who created the video, “go [expletive] yourselves.” He added later: “Measures have been taken to stop it,” tagging Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. “You need to get on this.”

The video – created by a Trump fan – featured footage from the State of the Union address with the melancholy ballad Everbody Hurts. The accompanying visuals showed glimpses of some of the attending Congress members – mostly Democrats – listening glumly to Trump’s speech.

The video was credited in a watermark with the Twitter handle @CarpeDonktum, whose user bio said, “I tweet and meme in support of Donald Trump.”

Mills tagged Trump in a tweet reflecting his outrage. “You are a fraud, a charlatan, and a con man. You know it, I know it, soon everyone will know it. You can’t be gone soon enough.”

The video was shared more than 21,000 times after being posted.

The incident with Mills isn’t the first time Trump has raised R.E.M. hackles He used It’s The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) during a campaign rally, provoking R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe into an angry online tirade.

Trump has also recorded incidents with Neil Young, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.