UPDATED with Academy’s response, 7:13 PM: Shortly after nearly 100 high-profile cinematographers and directors, including Quentin Tarantino, Spike Lee and Martin Scorsese, sent an open letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressing reservations about the decision to move four awards to commercial breaks, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement addressing their concerns.

AMPAS

“As the Academy’s officers, we’d like to assure you that no award category at the 91st Oscars ceremony will be presented in a manner that depicts the achievements of its nominees and winners as less than any others,” said the Academy statement, which was released Wednesday night. “Unfortunately, as the result of inaccurate reporting and social media posts, there has been a chain of misinformation that has understandably upset many Academy members. We’d like to restate and explain the plans for presenting the awards, as endorsed by the Academy’s Board of Governors.”

The letter, signed top AMPAS brass, went on to lay out a series of explanations, with the Academy saying, “We’d like to restate and explain the plans for presenting the awards, as endorsed by the Academy’s Board of Governors.”

· All 24 Award categories are presented on stage in the Dolby Theatre, and included in the broadcast. · Four categories – Cinematography, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Live Action Short – were volunteered by their branches to have their nominees and winners announced by presenters, and included later in the broadcast. Time spent walking to the stage and off, will be edited out. · The four winning speeches will be included in the broadcast. · In future years, four to six different categories may be selected for rotation, in collaboration with the show producers. This year’s categories will be exempted in 2020. · This change in the show was discussed and agreed to by the Board of Governors in August, with the full support of the branch executive committees. Such decisions are fully deliberated. Our show producers have given great consideration to both Oscar tradition and our broad global audience. We sincerely believe you will be pleased with the show, and look forward to celebrating a great year in movies with all Academy members and with the rest of the world. John Bailey, President

Lois Burwell, First Vice President

Sid Ganis, Vice President

Larry Karaszewski, Vice President

Nancy Utley, Vice President

Jim Gianopulos, Treasurer

David Rubin, Secretary

On Monday, the Academy announced that the winners in the best cinematography, best editing, best hair & makeup, and best live action short would be announced during commercial breaks.

In an open letter obtained by Deadline Wednesday, about 40 industry insiders urged the Academy to rethink the decision in an open letter to AMPAS president John Bailey.

“Since its inception, the Academy Awards telecast has been altered over time to keep the format fresh, but never by sacrificing the integrity of the Academy’s original mission,” the letter said. “When the recognition of those responsible for the creation of outstanding cinema is being diminished by the very institution whose purpose it is to protect it, then we are no longer upholding the spirit of the Academy’s promise to celebrate film as a collaborative art form.”

You can read the letter in its entirety below.