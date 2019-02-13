Netflix has set March 15 for the Season 3 premiere of Emmy-winning reality series Queer Eye.

The Fab Five revealed the premiere date in a video announcement Wednesday on Instagram set to a preview of Carly Rae Jepsen’s upcoming song “Now That I Found You.”

This season, Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion) head to Kansas City, Missouri after two seasons in Georgia.

Queer Eye won three Emmys in 2018, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program, 15 years after the original series premiered on Bravo.

The series is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.

Check out the video announcement below.