The International Cinematographers Guild Publicists said Tuesday it has created and will bestow the first-ever The Henri Bollinger Award this year. Bollinger, a five-time president of the guild and a fixture for decades at IATSE Local 600’s signature award-season luncheon as part of a 60-year career, died in August at age 89.

His wife Sandy will accept the award on his behalf at this year’s 56th annual gala, set for February 22 at the Beverly Hilton. The new Henri Bollinger Award will be bestowed on occasion going forward to recognize “a person who epitomizes the definition of special merit in the field of entertainment.”

“We established this award to celebrate the life and memory of a true giant of the entertainment publicity world,” said Tim Menke, who succeeded Bollinger as chair of the ICG Publicists Awards. “Henri has set the bar for professionalism, creativity and integrity, and has made service to the larger community a part of his second nature. His dedication to the guild and IATSE was inspirational to so many people inside and outside the union. His committed leadership shaped the ICG Publicists community and helped develop future leaders and publicists nationwide. We are proud to establish this award in Henri’s name and honor.”

Director-actor Dennis Dugan will host this year’s awards luncheon, which will honor Jon M. Chu as Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and Greg Berlanti as Television Showman of the Year. Jamie Lee Curtis will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Competitive categories are set for the year’s best campaigns in film and TV, unit still photography, press, and the guild’s Les Mason Award.