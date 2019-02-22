The publicity teams and campaigns behind Warner Bros’ breakout and groundbreaking romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians and CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert led by CBS TV Studios’ Ryan Aguirre won the marquee Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship of the Year awards for film and TV at the ICG Publicists Guild Awards on Friday.

The 56th annual luncheon celebrates the year’s best publicity campaigns. This year, it also bestowed its Lifetime Achievement Award to Jamie Lee Curtis, and handed out its Motion Picture and TV Showman of the Year honors to Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and super-producer Greg Berlanti, respectively.

The ceremony at the Beverly Hilton also gave the Los Angeles Times‘ Justin Chang the Press Award, while Jami Philbrick of China’s Mtime, took the International Media Award.

The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, also inaugurated the Henri Bollinger Award this year to recognize “a person who epitomizes the definition of special merit in the field of entertainment.” The first recipient was Bollinger, the five-time president of the guild and a fixture for decades running the awards show as part of a 60-year career. He died in August at age 89.

His wife Sandy accepted the award Friday.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship of the Year for Motion Pictures

Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship of the Year For Television

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – Ryan Aguirre (CBS Television Studios)

Press Award

Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

International Media Award

Jami Philbrick, Mtime, China

Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award for Motion Pictures

Murray Close

Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award for Television

Macall Polay

Les Mason Award

Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist

Bob Yeager Award

Kirsten Anderson

Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award

Jon M. Chu

Television Showman of the Year Award

Greg Berlanti

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jamie Lee Curtis

Henri Bollinger Award

Henri Bollinger (posthumous)