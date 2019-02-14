USA Network has given the green light to Psych: The Movie 2, a follow-up to its successful Psych: The Movie, starring original cast members James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen and Tim Omundson. The sequel hails from Universal Content Productions in association with Thruline Entertainment. Production is set to begin next month in Vancouver, Canada, with premiere slated for later this year.

The movie picks up with Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Omundson) ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (Roday) and Gus (Hill) return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych series creator Steve Franks directs and co-writes with James Roday an Andy Berman. Franks, Chris Henze of Thruline, James Roday and Dulé Hill executive produce.