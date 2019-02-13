Adam Busch (Altered Carbon) is set for a recurring role on Fox’s new legal drama series Proven Innocent, from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and writer David Elliott. Written by Elliott, Proven Innocent follows a criminal defense firm led by Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre), a fierce and uncompromising lawyer with a hunger for justice. Busch will play Noah Weiss, a confident, successful campaign strategist from New York who runs campaigns like a business. From 20th Century Fox Television and Danny Strong Productions, Proven Innocent, which premieres February 15, is executive-produced by Strong, Elliot and Stacy Greenberg. Adam Armus is an executive producer and showrunner. Patricia Riggen directed the pilot. Busch most recently recurred as Mickey on Altered Carbon and appeared in feature Rebel in the Rye, written and directed by Strong. He’s repped by Buchwald and Good Fear Management.

Seana Kofoed (American Princess) has booked a recurring role on TNT’s comedic drama series Claws. The series follows the rise of five treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon. Kofoed will play Gretch, a woman who outwardly resembles a watered-down version of Polly (Carrie Preston) but is much wilder than she looks at first glance. Claws is executive-produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, who also serves as showrunner, and Eliot Laurence, who created the series. Claws is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T. Kofoed will next be seen in Lifetime’s new drama series American Princess. Her film, 30 Miles From Nowhere, in which she stars, wrote and produced, is set for release March 5. Kofoed is repped by Meghan Schumacher Management, AKA and CornerStone Talent Agency.