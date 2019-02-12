Marketing trade group Promax, which was formed by TV broadcasters in 1956, is rolling out changes aimed at making its member offerings and industry-facing identity more contemporary and comprehensive.

The organization is launching a new digital and theatrical unit, aiming to attract a new membership base of marketing executives from those sectors through genre-specific programs. It is also starting the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) to help members looking to shift from one area of marketing to another within their current organization, or to pursue opportunities with emerging digital and streaming players. Other new offerings with similar goals include the online resource PromaxConnect and private workshop series Promax Direct.

Last but not least, Promax is also rebranding and formally dropping the “BDA” from the end of its name, which was a remnant of its 1997 merger with the Broadcast Design Association. Promax originally took its name from a straightforward shorthand for “promotions and marketing executives.”

Steve Kazanjian, Promax’s president and CEO, told Deadline in an interview that the dramatic evolution of the entertainment landscape — especially major direct-to-consumer streaming efforts at Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal — prompted the changes.

“As our product evolves,” he said, “our members are moving across all these spaces more than they ever did in the past. It’s more crucial than ever that we meet their needs as they navigate all of this dramatic change. … Those needs are a lot different from when we were founded in 1956.”

The new theatrical and digital unit aims to emulate the decades-old tradition of community, insight and support provided to TV-focused professionals. Theatrical award categories will be added to the annual Promax North America Awards, and events, speakers and skills enhancement programs will be tailored to theatrical film specialists.

The new mandate of Promax centers on two areas, Kazanjian said: “Expanding our membership community on a global basis, and offering new services to our existing members that further drive the career development of marketers at all stages of their careers.”

Continuing to serve as tentpole events for the organization will be its roster of conferences and events, headlined by Promax Europe, the Promax Conference (an annual event that alternates between New York and LA) and Promax Station Summit in Las Vegas. In 2017, Promax also launched PromaxGames to extend its reach into the videogame sector.