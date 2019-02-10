History has ordered a 10-episode second season of its hit UFO drama series Project Blue Book, from A+E Studios and executive producer Robert Zemeckis.

The renewal comes amid strong ratings for the series, which is averaging 3.4 million viewers in L+3, making it the No. 1 new series on cable among total viewers this season. It has also helped propel History to the No. 1 entertainment network in cable on Tuesday nights in prime among total viewers.

“We are believers in Project Blue Book and so is our audience who has sparked a conversation about the hundreds of unsolved cases and our nation’s military response to UFOs that have remained relatively secret until now,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, History. “Zemeckis, A+E Studios and our extraordinary creative team have shaped a compelling narrative that is the perfect blend of historical authenticity and entertainment that inspires curiosity in our viewers to learn more. We’ve touched on a very relevant topic and look forward to a second season.”

Starring Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey, Project Blue Book is based on the true, top-secret investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and related phenomena conducted by the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s and 60s. Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell and Ksenia Solo also star.

Project Blue Book is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Gillen), a brilliant college professor recruited by the U.S. Air Force to spearhead this clandestine operation (Project Blue Book) that researched thousands of cases, over 700 of which remain unsolved to this day. Each episode will draw from the actual case files blending UFO theories with authentic historical events from one of the most mysterious eras in United States history. Throughout the season, true to life, documented occurrences will be explored such as the Flatwoods Monster incident that took place in West Virginia, the Gorman Dogfight of Fargo, North Dakota, the Lubbock Lights of Lubbock, Texas and the Chiles-Whitted UFO Incident of Montgomery, Alabama, among others.

Project Blue Book is an A+E Studios production in association with Compari Entertainment, a division of ImageMovers. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, and Jackie Levine are executive producers for Compari Entertainment. David O’Leary serves as creator, executive producer and writer, with Sean Jablonski serving as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Barry Jossen serves as executive producer.

Project Blue Book airs Tuesdays at 10 PM ET/PT on History.

O’Leary is repped by Paradigm and Zero Gravity Management.