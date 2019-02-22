Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts have been cast as series regulars in Prodigal Son, Fox’s police drama pilot, from Deception creator Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros TV. In addition, Lee Toland Krieger (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is set to direct the pilot and executive produce.

Written by Fedak and Sklaver, Prodigal Son is described as a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and darkly comedic tone. It centers on Malcolm Bright, who has a gift. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. He will use his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Phillips will play Gil, a recent widower who is a little old school, Gil is a tough, experienced NYPD detective who brings Bright onto his team to help find a copycat killer. Gil is confident about Bright’s abilities, and they have a pseudo father/son relationship.

Perrineau portrays Dani. Headstrong, courageous and experienced, Dani is a Bronx-born NYPD detective and former addict who works with JT and Gil. Although Dani is initially suspicious of Bright’s presence on their team, she grows impressed with his work and develops a soft spot for him.

Harts will play JT, an NYPD detective who works with Gil and Dani. He is baffled by Bright’s eccentricities as a forensic profiler, and he wonders if Bright is a psychopath himself. Growing up, his friends were more like future criminals than future cops.

Fedak and Sklaver executive produce with Krieger, Berlanti Prods’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Warner Bros TV produces with studio-based Berlanti Prods.

Phillips will next be seen on the big screen alongside Mickey Rourke in indie Adverse. His recent TV credits include recurring roles on Blue Bloods, Goliath and NCIS: New Orleans. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and Thruline.

Perrineau plays Ashley Prime on Hulu’s Into the Dark and will next be seen in Ava DuVernay-directed Netflix limited series Central Park Five. She’s repped by CAA, Silver Lining Entertainment and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

Harts’ TV credits include recurring roles on The Path, Billions and The Leftovers. He’s repped by Artists & Representatives and Davien Littlefield Management.