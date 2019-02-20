Ramon Rodriguez (Iron Fist) is set as a lead opposite Malin Akerman in NBC’s legal drama pilot Prism, from Daniel and Ben Barnz’s We’re Not Brothers Productions, Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz.

Written by Daniel Barnz, who also directs, Prism is inspired by Rashomon, the 1950 Japanese period psychological thriller directed by Akira Kurosawa. Prism is described as a provocative exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question everything we have seen so far and asking, Is the right person on trial? Driven by an ensemble of complicated characters, the show lets the audience ask if truth matters less than who can tell the most compelling story.

Rodriguez, who was sought after, fielding multiple pilot offers. will play hard-hitting prosecutor Eduarto Guaty. Mykelti Williamson co-stars.

Daniel Barnz and Ben Barnz executive produce along with Mendelsohn and Weitz. Universal TV produces in association with We’re Not Brothers and Carol Mendelsohn Prods.

Kurosawa’s Rashomon uses a plot device that became known as the Rashomon Effect, which involves various characters providing contradictory interpretations of the same incident.

Rodriguez most recently appeared in recurring roles on The Affair, The Defenders and Iron Fist, among others. His film credits include Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Megan Leavey. He is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.