Freeform has slotted Wednesday, March 20 at 8 PM for the premiere its anticipated spinoff series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. The network also released a first- look trailer for the spinoff during its presentation today at TCA. Watch it above.

In Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from its top-tier college to its overachieving residents—but nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. When the high-stakes environment pushes the residents to a breaking point, someone snaps and kills someone. As they work together to solve the murder mystery, it soon becomes clear that behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie—and a needed alibi.

The spinoff hails from the same auspices as the original series, writer/executive producer I. Marlene King, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, and it is based on the popular book series The Perfectionists, written by PLL author Sara Shepard.



Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is produced by Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. King (Pretty Little Liars, Famous in Love) serves as executive producer with Charlie Craig (Pretty Little Liars, The 100), Leslie Morgenstein (Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries), Gina Girolamo (The 100, The Originals) and Joseph Dougherty (Pretty Little Liars).

