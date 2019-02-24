President Donald Trump is planning a party, and you’re invited if you happen to be in Washington, DC on July 4.
The event, “A Salute to America,” will take place at the Lincoln memorial and feature fireworks, entertainment and a speech by President Trump (who may create some fireworks, depending on what he says). It’s not the major military parade once envisioned, and it remains to be seen who beyond Lee Greenwood may perform. But there are a few months left to recruit, and judging from Trump’s rising poll numbers, there may be a surprise or two.
Also saluted this morning are North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, who will meet with Trump in Hanoi this week, and China President Xi, who is being helpful in trade talks and with North Korea, according to the optimistic tweetstorm.
The one thing missing so far from the communications: no Oscars predictions. Although the day is still young.
The tweetstorm so far: