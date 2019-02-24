President Donald Trump is planning a party, and you’re invited if you happen to be in Washington, DC on July 4.

The event, “A Salute to America,” will take place at the Lincoln memorial and feature fireworks, entertainment and a speech by President Trump (who may create some fireworks, depending on what he says). It’s not the major military parade once envisioned, and it remains to be seen who beyond Lee Greenwood may perform. But there are a few months left to recruit, and judging from Trump’s rising poll numbers, there may be a surprise or two.

Also saluted this morning are North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, who will meet with Trump in Hanoi this week, and China President Xi, who is being helpful in trade talks and with North Korea, according to the optimistic tweetstorm.

The one thing missing so far from the communications: no Oscars predictions. Although the day is still young.

The tweetstorm so far:

The only Collusion with the Russians was with Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee…And, where’s the Server that the DNC refused to give to the FBI? Where are the new Texts between Agent Lisa Page and her Agent lover, Peter S? We want them now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

93% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. 52% Approval Rating overall! Not bad considering I get the most unfair (BAD) press in the history of presidential politics! And don’t forget the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Poll: Suburban women are coming back into the Republican Party in droves “because of the Wall and Border Security. 70% support Border Security and the Wall.” Not believing the Walls are immoral line. Beverly Hallberg, Independent Women’s Forum @KatiePavlich A great USA issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Chairman Kim realizes, perhaps better than anyone else, that without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World. Because of its location and people (and him), it has more potential for rapid growth than any other nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

President Xi of China has been very helpful in his support of my meeting with Kim Jong Un. The last thing China wants are large scale nuclear weapons right next door. Sanctions placed on the border by China and Russia have been very helpful. Great relationship with Chairman Kim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Very productive talks yesterday with China on Trade. Will continue today! I will be leaving for Hanoi, Vietnam, early tomorrow for a Summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, where we both expect a continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore. Denuclearization? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019