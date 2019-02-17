President Donald Trump gave his review of Saturday Night Live’s cold open this morning: “Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!”

The bit, featuring Alec Baldwin doing his Trump imitation and lampooning the border situation, always provokes the Commander-in-Tweet, who has taken shots at Baldwin and SNL before.

But this is a critic who has more than the power of the pen (or keyboard) to take action, which makes some of his comments dangerous and far more ominous than mere grousing. Trump also asked how networks get away with “these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?”

He later tweet-shouted for good measure: “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

It’s early in the day, so maybe the long lines at the omelette bar are what’s fueling the outrage. We’ll keep an eye on the situation as it develops. The good news is the tweets earlier in the day featured upbeat predictions on China trade talks and the approval ratings for his presidency, so perhaps the SNL storm will pass.

The tweetstorm so far:

THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

52% Approval Rating, 93% in Republican Party ( a record )! Pretty amazing considering that 93% (also) of my press is REALLY BAD. The “people” are SMART! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

Democrats in the Senate are still slow walking hundreds of highly qualified people wanting to come into government. Never been such an abuse in our country’s history. Mitch should not let Senate go home until all are approved. We need our Ambassadors and all others NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019