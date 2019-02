It was an easy tweetstorm today for President Donald Trump. Citing Gallup numbers on the southern border, Senate Intelligence Committee head Richard Burr, and the ongoing mess in Virginia Democrat politics, the Commander-in-Tweet didn’t have to exert himself to jab at his opponents.

After a relatively quiet day on Saturday, it appears Trump is gearing up for an epic tweetstorm. We’ll keep updating as they appear.

The tweetstorm so far:

….The fact is, when I took over as President, our Country was a mess. Depleted Military, Endless Wars, a potential War with North Korea, V.A., High Taxes & too many Regulations, Border, Immigration & HealthCare problems, & much more. I had no choice but to work very long hours! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

The media was able to get my work schedule, something very easy to do, but it should have been reported as a positive, not negative. When the term Executive Time is used, I am generally working, not relaxing. In fact, I probably work more hours than almost any past President….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

It was a very bad week for the Democrats, with the GREAT economic numbers, The Virginia disaster and the State of the Union address. Now, with the terrible offers being made by them to the Border Committee, I actually believe they want a Shutdown. They want a new subject! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

I don’t think the Dems on the Border Committee are being allowed by their leaders to make a deal. They are offering very little money for the desperately needed Border Wall & now, out of the blue, want a cap on convicted violent felons to be held in detention! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

Gallup Poll: “Open Borders will potentially attract 42 million Latin Americans.” This would be a disaster for the U.S. We need the Wall now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

African Americans are very angry at the double standard on full display in Virginia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019