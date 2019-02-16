Let’s face it – most musicians don’t like President Donald Trump. That was underlined on Friday, when R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills took to to protest the use of his band’s song Everybody Hurts on a video from the State of the Union speech.

Mills reacted when President Trump retweeted the video to his massive online following. So today, the people who made the video – slugged Carpedonktum – changed up the music. Instead of R.E.M., they used the Trump theme song, Lee Greenwood’s God Bless The USA. Trump blasted it out again.

So far, no word from the disgruntled Mills. Maybe he’s listening to another of his own songs: Ignoreland, from the album Automatic for the People.

So far, it’s been a video Saturday for the president, as he also posted a clip of a short speech on border control.

The tweetstorm so far: