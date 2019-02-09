President Donald Trump was back at it early today, offering a menu of tweets and retweets that perhaps indicated he had his memory jogged by watching the new Lego movie. Today’s general theme: “Everything is Awesome!”

Of course, in the world of the tweetstorm, that means praise is mixed with jabs at enemies real and perceived. There was no shortage of that, as Adam Schiff, former President Obama, and the Democrats came in for a few broadsides.

We’ll monitor and update throughout the day. The tweetstorm so far:

Adam Schiff, Glenn Simpson and their Forrest Gump-like encounter in Aspen https://t.co/j2lqrxflGH — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 7, 2019

TRUMP: “Not only did Senator Burr’s Committee find No Collusion by the Trump Campaign and Russia, it’s important because they interviewed 200 witnesses and 300,000 pages of documents…” https://t.co/T8pmS0iSC1 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 8, 2019

We have a great economy DESPITE the Obama Administration and all of its job killing Regulations and Roadblocks. If that thinking prevailed in the 2016 Election, the U.S. would be in a Depression right now! We were heading down, and don’t let the Democrats sound bites fool you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

The Democrats in Congress yesterday were vicious and totally showed their cards for everyone to see. When the Republicans had the Majority they never acted with such hatred and scorn! The Dems are trying to win an election in 2020 that they know they cannot legitimately win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019