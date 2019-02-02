While much of the rest of the country freezes under the polar vortex, President Donald Trump is enjoying the warmth of Florida.

The Commander-in-Tweet was spending time this weekend at his Trump National Golf Course in Jupiter, Florida, but his threesome companions on the links weren’t your run-of-the-mill coworkers or beer buddies. Instead, golfing legends Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus joined Trump for a good walk spoiled.

Fortunately, since Trump is not a drinker, we know he won’t linger at the 19th hole. So expect more tweets later today to catch up on his activities.

The tweetstorm so far: