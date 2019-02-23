President Donald Trump is looking into the future and predicting Republicans will “win big” in the 2020 elections.

Trump took to Saturday to remind the nation that the GOP maintained control of the Senate in November, crediting “energy” among conservatives for election victories on the right.

“There is far more ENERGY on the Right than there is on the Left. That’s why we just won the Senate and why we will win big in 2020,” he tweeted, adding, “The Fake News just doesn’t want to report the facts.”

One fact he left out of his tweet is that Democrats won big in the House, leading to Nancy Pelosi becoming speaker for a second time — possibly because of energy on the left, particularly in Pelosi’s home state of California.

Trump also mentioned the political crisis in Venezuela, saying “God Bless the people of Venezuela!”

Hours later he wrote: “The people of Venezuela stand at the threshold of history, ready to reclaim their country – and their future.”

Violent clashes have broken out along the country’s border with Colombia amid president Nicolás Maduro’s ban on humanitarian aid entering the country. CNN reported some aid shipments made it through today, but two trucks carrying supplies were set on fire.

Food and medical supplies are desperately needed as Venezuelans deal with hyperinflation, food shortages, and uncertainty over who will lead the country — Maduro or opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president last month and has been recognized by dozens of governments.

Here’s Trump’s tweetstorm for Saturday:

