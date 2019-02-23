Precious Harris, older sister of rapper and VH1 reality show star T.I. of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, died today of injuries sustained in a car accident last week. She was 66.

Harris had three children, including Kayama Chapman, Avis Chapman-Reese and Kareem “Plug” Chapman. Harris’s daughter, Kamaya, wrote on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.”

T.I. (real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) also posted on Instagram on his sister’s death. The day before he shared a photo of the pair smiling together. YouTube Harris has been featured in two reality shows that follow T.I. and his wife’s life: VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Production was shut down on the reality show Friends & Family Hustle following Harris’s car accident on Feb 13. TMZ reported that Harris’s car hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack. Coming off strong ratings for the first season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, VH1 quietly had renewed the series for another go-round. Production on Season 2 of the reality show headlined by rapper-actor Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris had been underway until halted following Harris’s hospitalization.