Precious Harris, older sister of rapper and VH1 reality show star T.I. of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, died today of injuries sustained in a car accident last week. She was 66.
Harris had three children, including Kayama Chapman, Avis Chapman-Reese and Kareem “Plug” Chapman. Harris’s daughter, Kamaya, wrote on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.”
T.I. (real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) also posted on Instagram on his sister’s death. The day before he shared a photo of the pair smiling together.
Harris has been featured in two reality shows that follow T.I. and his wife’s life: VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.
Production was shut down on the reality show Friends & Family Hustle following Harris’s car accident on Feb 13. TMZ reported that Harris’s car hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack.
Coming off strong ratings for the first season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, VH1 quietly had renewed the series for another go-round. Production on Season 2 of the reality show headlined by rapper-actor Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris had been underway until halted following Harris’s hospitalization.
T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle was a legacy show for VH1, running for six seasons and becoming the first VH1 series to hit the 100-episode milestone. The show ended after Tameka Harris filed for divorce. She and T.I. later reconciled, and the new stage in their relationship is reflected on the current show.
T.I. posted on Instagram about his sister:
We ALL Love You, Miss you, & Appreciate you for your love,service,& lifetime dedication to US!!! And while We’re ALL Happy to see you get your well deserved wings of eternal peace… free from pain, worries, & anguish… But Still WE ALL REALLY HATE TO SEE YOU GO!!! 💔Don’t even trip about US tho sis… you spent your entire life making sure WE was straight… Now we owe you to NOT be selfishly consumed by our pain,but to be HAPPY for you claim your peaceful place in paradise. You earned it sis. We’ll be miserable for a while for missing your physical presence, but your lessons of love,words of wisdom & historical memories WILL NEVER DIE!!! Tell Pops me and Bryce said Whattup. Y’all save us a spot… until then… farewell Big Sis😢