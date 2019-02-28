EXCLUSIVE: Actor and musician Tyson Ritter has been upped to series regular for the fourth season of AMC’s Preacher.

The All American Rejects frontman plays the dual role of Humperdoo and Jesus on the cult hit series. He has appeared in five episodes as recurring.

In Season 4, it’s finally Humperdoo’s turn to take center stage as God’s Chosen One — and key to His apocalypse. Only one problem: Nobody knows where he is. The race is on — and the apocalypse is off — until this unusual Messiah can be found

Photo: Antoine Spignardo

Based on the popular cult comic book franchise, Preacher follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.

Ritter was most recently seen on screen co-starring alongside Jennifer Garner in the Lakeshore Entertainment/STXfilms’ thriller Peppermint, and in Gloria, with Julianne Moore. His other film credits include The House Bunny and Miss You Already with Drew Barrymore and Toni Collette.

Ritter also recurred on AMC’s comedic drama series Lodge 49, from Jim Gavin, Peter Ocko, and Paul Giamatti. He is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Behr Abramson Levy.