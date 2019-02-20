The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the Digital Drama Series Pre-Nominations for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Pre-Nominated Digital Drama Series were decided by an online judging ballot containing all entrants in the category. The ballots were sent to all registered, eligible peer judges. Judges viewed clips online from each series and selected their top 10 series choices in the category. For Digital Drama Series Pre-Nominations, there are 11 due to exact ties in the voting.

The shows below received the highest number of votes and now advance to the blue ribbon screening round which is set for Feb. 21,. From there, nominees and recipients will be determined.

Nominations will be announced on March 20 live on The Talk on CBS.

Read the pre-nomination for Digital Drama Series below.

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After Forever – Amazon Video Direct/Binge Networks

The Agency – Popstar TV

The Bay The Series – Amazon

Bronx SIU – UMC/Amazon

Giants – YouTube.com

Love Daily – Hulu

The New 30 – YouTube.com

Orbital Redux – Project Alpha

Riley Parra – Tello Films

Stepford SideChix – YouTube.com

Youth & Consequences – YouTube Premium