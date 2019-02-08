EXCLUSIVE: Assemble Media has acquired Potosi, a sci-fi short story written by Joe Pitkin and published by Analog Science Fiction & Fact Magazine. Djochoua Belovarski, who works on Legendary’s Lost In Space on Netflix, is adapting the deep-space thriller.

Pitkin’s 10,000-word story is set in a near-future where resources are scant and corporations and countries ruthlessly compete for them. The action follows Solomon, an astronaut and family man who reluctantly agrees to lead a secret mission to secure a platinum-rich asteroid before any rival countries discover its treasure. Solomon soon realizes that a rival faction has already reached the asteroid — and that his own team includes a dangerous traitor within its ranks.

“Potosi is the kind of short story that sets up an impressive, expansive world with relatable characters in very few pages,” said Brendan Deneen, Assemble’s President of IP & Literary Development. “And Djochoua’s take on the material expands a great premise into an explosive and heartfelt feature.”

Belovarski has been a visual effects coordinator for television shows such as Lost in Space, Westworld, The Last Ship, and The Inhumans. His feature film credits as visual effects coordinator include Justice League, The Nun and Downsizing.

Pitkin is the author of the fantasy novel Stranger Bird and teaches writing at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington. The Utah native has described Potosi as a sci-fi tale with themes that speak to contemporary terrorism and the resurgent white supremacy movement.

Pitkin’s stories have also appeared in Black Static, Kaleidotrope, and other magazines, but in the pages of Analog Science Fiction & Fact he joined a rich and extensive genre legacy. While Analog’s name has varied since its 1930 debut, the publishing franchise is the most venerable in science fiction and its esteemed contributors have included Isaac Asimov, Robert Heinlein, and Fredrick Pohl to name just a few.

Assemble principal Jack Heller will produce alongside Deneen and Scott Veltri. Belovarski is represented by Alex Creasia at Pathfinder.