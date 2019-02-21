STXfilms has released the official trailer for POMS, its retirement-community comedy starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier and Rhea Perlman. The pic, directed by Zara Hayes and written by Shane Atkinson, opens nationwide May 10, just ahead of Mother’s Day weekend.

The plot centers on Martha (Keaton), who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents. Celia Weston, Phyllis Somerville, Charli Tahan, Alisha Boe and Bruce McGill also star.

The film will hit theaters almost exactly one year after Keaton scored with Book Club, the surprise earner Paramount romantic comedy that also honed in on the senior citizen set. There are shades of that DNA in POMS, as Martha and her friends confront aging on their own terms (and after some recommended stretching). “We’re all so worried about what everyone else is thinking, but of course the only thing that really matters is what we think of ourselves,” Keaton’s Martha tells her squad.

Kelly McCormick, Alex Saks and Mad as Birds Films’ Andy Evans, Ade Shannon, Celyn Jones, Sean Marley and Rose Ganguzza are producers. Keaton, Sierra/Affinity’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg, and Will Greenfield are executive producers.

Check out the trailer above.