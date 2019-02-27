Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead) has booked a recurring role on the second season of AMC’s Lodge 49, from creator Jim Gavin, showrunner Peter Ocko and executive producer Paul Giamatti. Lodge 49 is a lighthearted modern fable set in Long Beach, CA, starring Wyatt Russell as disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer Sean “Dud” Dudley, who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business. McIntosh will play Clara, a British emissary who meets and befriends Connie at Lodge 1 in England. McIntosh is best known for her role as Jadis on The Walking Dead. On the film side, she had a lead role in Sundance pic The Woman. Gavin, Ocko, Giamatti, Dan Carey and Jeff Freilich executive produce. Lodge 49 is an AMC Studios production. McIntosh is repped by Insurge Entertainment.

Glynn Turman (How to Get Away With Murder) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming third season of TNT’s comedic drama Claws. The series follows the rise of five treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon. The hit dramedy stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Suleka Mathew, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris. Turman will play Calvin, Desna and Dean’s estranged father who comes back into their lives to make amends after turning his life around from drug addiction. Turman his continuing role on How To Get Away With Murder and in his upcoming roles on The Red Line for CBS, in the Netflix feature Sextuplets as well as alongside Ben Affleck in Warner Bros’ The Has Been for director Gavin O’Connor. Turman is repped by The Rosenzweig Group and SMS Talent.