EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first trailer for Knightfall and Gunpowder star Tom Cullen’s feature directorial debut Pink Wall, which will gets its world premiere at SXSW on March 9.

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany and Tranparent‘s Jay Duplass lead the UK romance-drama which follows the defining moments of a six year relationship.

Cullen, whose breakthrough performance came on 2011 UK hit Weekend, also scripted the movie. Producers are Maggie Monteith (Out Of Blue) for Dignity Film Finance and Talland Films, and Jamie Adams (Black Mountain Poets) and Richard Ellis (Black Mountain Poets) for Twenty Dollar Pictures. Chris Reed of Freebie Films is executive producer. UK-based AMP International is handling world sales.

Writer-director-actor Duplass is also well known for his feature collaborations with brother Mark Duplass. The two have made films including Cyrus and Jeff, Who Lives At Home. Maslany most recently starred with Nicole Kidman in feature Destroyer and is appearing on Broadway in Network.

Dignity and Twenty Dollar are also behind upcoming Jennifer Grey and Suki Waterhouse pic Bittersweet Symphony.