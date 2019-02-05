Netflix has given an eight-episode order to Pieces of Her, a series based on the 2018 book by best-selling crime author Karin Slaughter, from an all-female creative team of executive producers Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Madmen), Charlotte Stoudt (Homeland, House of Cards) and Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies).

Written by Stoudt, who serves as showrunner, in Pieces of Her, when a Saturday afternoon trip to the mall with her mother suddenly explodes into violence, an adrift young woman’s conception of her mother is forever changed. As figures from her mother’s past start to resurface, she is forced to go on the run, and on that journey, she begins to piece together the truth of her mother’s previous identity and uncovers secrets of her childhood.

Stoudt exec produces with Papandrea via her Made Up Stories and Glatter, who will direct the first two episodes.

The project was announced as being in development at Made Up Stories and at-the-time Endeavor Content in June, about six weeks before its publication by William Morrow. “From the moment I started reading Karin’s visceral new novel, I felt like there was nothing like it on TV – an emotional mother-daughter story living in the skin of a heart-pounding action thriller,” Papandrea said in the announcement.

Slaughter has penned 18 novels including Cop Town, Pretty Girls, The Good Daughter and the Grant County and Will Trent series. Her books have sold more than 35 million copies and been translated in more than three dozen languages.

Casey Haver, Jeanne Snow, and Steve Hutensky will shepherd the project for Made Up Stories