Universal will be releasing Judd Apatow’s Pete Davidson comedy on June 19, 2020, and will open DreamWorks’ Henry James-inspired thriller The Turning on Jan. 24, 2020.

As Deadline reported, the Apatow comedy is the filmmaker’s first since the Amy Schumer vehicle Trainwrecked. There is no reported logline for the Apatow-Davidson team-up. Apatow and Barry Mendel are producing.

The Turning was to open on Feb. 22 this year before it was undated. Pic takes place in a spooky estate inn the Maine countryside where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear. Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) directs and Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, newcomer Brooklyn Prince (The Florida Project) and Joely Richardson star. Pic was written by Chad & Carey Hayes (The Conjuring) and Jade Bartlett. Roy Lee produces with Scott Bernstein.

The Turning will square off against Lionsgate’s Sarah Paulson horror/thriller Run on Jan. 24. Meanwhile Disney’s Pixar has an untitled pic RSVP’ed on June 19 next year.

