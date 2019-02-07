If you have read Stephen King’s Pet Sematary, then it probably freaked you out. If you watched the 1989 film adaptation directed by Mary Lambert then you probably were freaked out even more (remember how creepy Zelda was?). Now, the new 2019 iteration starring Jason Clarke and John Lithgow will continue the tradition of terrifying us with this seminal horror story that essentially teaches us not to mess with burial grounds that bring our loved ones back to life.

The new trailer for the movie directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer and written by Jeff Buhler dropped today shortly after it was announced the movie would be making its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival as the closing night film next month. The film follows Dr. Louis Creed (Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Watch the trailer above.