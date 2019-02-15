The Purge alumna Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves (New Amsterdam) are set as series regulars opposite Daniel Zovatto in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, a followup to Penny Dreadful from the original series’ creator, writer and executive producer John Logan.

A spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines. It opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels will employ an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period, creating new occult myths and moral dilemmas within a genuine historical backdrop.

Nieves will play Mateo Vega, Tiago’s volatile younger brother. While essentially goodhearted, he lacks the clear strength and ambition of Tiago, so he’s vulnerable to both his own capricious emotions and various influences around him.

Garza will portray Josefina, the youngest of the Vega family. She plays the part of the quiet and overlooked sister, but possesses a powerful spirit waiting to be unleashed.

Logan is the series’ creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Aguilar also executive produces, along with the original’s EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer.

Garza was most recently seen as the co-lead, Penelope, on USA Network series The Purge, based on the successful feature film franchise. Garza, who began her on-screen career as Anabel Ortiz in History’s Six, also appeared on Modern Family, NCIS and Supergirl. She’s repped by Artists First, Abrams Artists Agency, and Ryan Levine from Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Nieves will next appear as Eduardo in the Spike Lee-produced feature See You Yesterday. Other TV credits include New Amsterdam, Better Call Saul and Shameless. He is repped by Gray Talent Group and attorneys Stewart Brookman and Katherine McClure at HJTH.