PBS previewed two 2019 kids programming launches at Friday’s TCA:

***Animated Xavier and the Secret Museum will premiere on Monday, November 11. Based on the children’s book series Ordinary People Change the World by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos, the series features Xavier Riddle, sister Yadina and friend Brad as they travel back in time to meet real-life historical figures when they were kids, including Marie Curie, Harriet Tubman, Alexander Hamilton, Susan B. Anthony, and Maya Angelou, among others.

The series is produced by 9 Story Media Group’s award-winning animation studio Brown Bag Films, and will debut nationwide on PBS stations, the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and PBS KIDS digital platforms. 9 Story Distribution International has worldwide distribution rights outside Canada, while 9 Story Brands is managing global licensing and merchandising rights.

***Molly of Denali, PBS’s first nationally distributed kids series to feature a Native American lead will premiere nationwide July 15 on PBS stations, the 24/7 PBS KIDS channel and PBS Kids digital platforms. The series features 10-year-old Gwich’in/Koyukon/Dena’ina Athabascan Molly Mabray, who will introduce viewers to Alaska Native values, such as respecting others, sharing what you have and honoring your elders, while showcasing strong female role models and how technology aids in communication.

Every Indigenous character is voiced by an Indigenous actor, including the lead character of Molly, who is voiced by Alaska Native Sovereign Bill. Alaska Native screenwriters and producers also are involved and WGBH Boston developed the series with a working group of Alaska Native advisors, and is creating opportunities for developing Alaska Native talent via a script-writing fellowship.