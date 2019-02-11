A first look at Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard’s new documentary on Luciano Pavarotti, considered one of the most beloved opera singers of all time, has been released tonight in conjunction with the 61st Grammy Awards.

Titled Pavarotti, the film is produced by a team that includes Academy, Emmy and Grammy Award-winners Nigel Sinclair, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Michael Rosenberg and Jeanne Elfant Festa, along with David Blackman, Nicholas Ferrall and Dickon Stainer serving as executive producers. CBS Films will release it in theaters on June 7th.

Created from a combination of Luciano Pavarotti’s genre-redefining performances and granted access to never-before-seen footage, the film will give audiences an intimate portrait of the opera singer.

Pavarotti was written by Mark Monroe (The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years) and edited by Paul Crowder (Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who, The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years).

Watch the teaser above.