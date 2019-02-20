Bridesmaids director and Freaks and Geeks creator Paul Feig will deliver a keynote address at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Feig, who got married in a kilt, will give his perspective on the global TV and film landscape in the fledgling Worldview Address at the event, which runs August 21 to 23.

He will discuss creating Freaks and Geeks, directing and exec producing the U.S. version of The Office as well as his work on Arrested Development, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, Mad Men, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation, as well as his films including The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters and A Simple Favor.

Last year’s Worldview Address was given by NBC chief Paul Telegdy and former big name U.S. execs speaking at the festival including former HBO programming boss Michael Lombardo, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Aaron Sorkin, The Wire creator David Simon and Breaking Bad’s Vince Gilligan.

Feig’s latest film Last Christmas, which stars Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson, based on her script, was shot in London and features the songs of George Michael.

He will likely mention his support of the 4% Challenge, which urges filmmakers to work with more female directors, as well as his work as an ambassador for Women in Film’s ReFrame programme and his emerging voices writers’ programme Break the Room

Feig said, “My wife and I first came to the Edinburgh Festival almost thirty years ago and it quickly became my goal to one day be a part of it. So to be delivering the Worldview Address for the festival that is at the heart of the British TV industry is quite a dream come true. I’ve had a lifelong love of UK television and so this is truly an honor for me.”

Edinburgh TV’s Executive Chair Graham Stuart, added, “Edinburgh 2019 will be graced by an extraordinary man… blazing a trail for gender equality on and off screen. Paul Feig will bring a remarkable Hollywood resume and brilliant wit and humour to this year’s delegates. They will be highly entertained and almost certainly converted.”