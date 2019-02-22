UPDATED: Carra Patterson (The Arrangement) is set to star in the titular role and Schitt’s Creek’s Sarah Levy, Paola Lázaro (Lethal Weapon) and Joanna Adler (American Crime Story) will co-star in Patty’s Auto, Fox’s multi-camera ensemble comedy pilot from writer and The Big C creator Darlene Hunt, Elizabeth Banks & Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Betsy Thomas has signed on to direct the pilot and co-executive produce.

Written by Hunt, Patty’s Auto is inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic, a Pennsylvania-based auto repair shop with only female mechanics. It revolves around Patty (Patterson) and the eclectic women who work for her.

Patterson’s Patty Stewart grew up poor, raised by a single mother. She’s now the respected, intimidating owner of Patty’s Auto, and she has made it her mission to empower her female employees.

Levy will play Jenna. Vulnerable and insecure, she is a service technician who is the most likely employee to be caught crying while working under a car. In the throes of a divorce, she strives to keep her two young sons on the straight and narrow.

Lazaro portrays Liza, a service technician from Puerto Rico who works hard and parties harder. She gets asked out a lot by male customers, but Liza’s perfect man is a woman.

Adler will play Chyna, Patty’s former shop teacher and mentor, and now the forewoman of Patty’s Auto. She teaches free car care workshops to the community and is a practical jokester who gets emotional when she talks about cars and her husband of 18 years, Jimmy.

Hunt, Banks and Handelman executive produce, with Banks serving as consulting producer. Dannah Shinder is a producer. Thomas will co-executive produce. Fox co-produces with Brownstone Productions in association with WBTV.

Patterson is known for her role as Shaun on The Arrangement. Her other credits include Instinct, Bloodline and Elementary and feature Straight Outta Compton.

Levy stars as Twyla Sands on Schitt’s Creek. Lazaro recurs on Lethal Weapon and soon will be seen in SMILF. Adler’s recent credits include American Crime Story, Bull, Murphy Brown and New Amsterdam and feature Can You Ever Forgive Me?

