Geremy Jasper, writer and director of the Sundance standout film Patti Cake$, has been tapped to direct The Night Circus, a romance film from Lionsgate. It’s based on the NYT bestselling book of the same title by Erin Morgenstern. Harry Potter, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and Gravity producer David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford are producing the project via Heyman’s Heyday Films banner along with Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects.

The pic follows two young illusionists battling out an age-old rivalry amidst an enchanted and magical circus, bound by a fated love, and destined to affect the lives of all around them.

Annie Baker wrote the current draft of the script. Previous drafts were crafted by Moira Buffini and Patrick Ness. Richard Pine will serve as executive producer, while Meredith Wieck and Brady Fujikawa will oversee for the studio.

Jasper is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.