Former FilmRise director of acquisitions Faye Tsakas has been hired as VP Development and Production at Passage Pictures, the indie production company behind films including Marjorie Prime and the upcoming biopic Tesla starring Ethan Hawke. She will work with CEO Uri Singer to develop and produce new film and TV projects and be based in Los Angeles.

At FilmRise, Tsakas oversaw new release acquisitions and helped secure films including Marjorie Prime, Michael Almereyda and Passage’s sci-fi drama starring Lois Smith and John Hamm that won the Alfred P. Sloan prize at Sundance in 2017. She was also involved in deals for The Miseducation of Cameron Post, The Boy Downstairs, Manifesto, Who We Are Now and Dayveon.

Tsakas will be on board for Tesla, written and directed by Almereyda, which begins shooting in New York in the spring.

Passage Pictures’ slate also includes I Am Rose Fatou, penned by Ted Melfi; The King Of Oil, about infamous billionaire oil trader Marc Rich; and The Redeemer, to be written and directed by Crank creator Mark Neveldine.