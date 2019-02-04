Freeform has picked up to series the pilot for its immigration-themed Party of Five, a reboot of the popular 1990s family drama that revolves around Mexican-American siblings. It hails from the original series’ creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman and studio Sony Pictures TV.

Party of Five is one of three hourlong pilots at Freeform, along with Motherland and Breckman Rodeo, all of which have been garnering solid buzz. Party of Five is the first of the bunch to score a series pickup.

Freeform

Co-written by Lippman, Keyser and newcomer Michal Zebede (Castle, Devious Maids), the hourlong drama series will follow the five Acosta children (fka Buendia) as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina.

Lippman, Keyser and Zebede executive produce. Rodrigo Garcia directs and co-executive produces.

“Party of Five embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” Freeform president Tom Ascheim said. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

The original series revolved around the five Salinger siblings who become orphans after their parents are killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver. It starred Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert as the older Salinger siblings, ran for six seasons on Fox and spawned a short-lived 1999 spinoff Time of Your Life, toplined by Party of Five co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Party of Five to another generation of fans. Amy, Chris and Michal’s distinct voice makes this series incredibly relatable and authentic. We are truly proud to be part of this journey,” said Jeff Frost, president, Sony Pictures TV, and co-presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter.