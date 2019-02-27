EXCLUSIVE: Imposters alum Parker Young has joined the cast The Us Project (fka The Story of Us), a hybrid comedy pilot from Mike Royce, Nick Stoller, Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios. Written and executive produced by Royce, The Us Project is a story told through interviews and vignettes spanning 10 years, about how an unlikely couple becomes an unlikely family. Young will play Jared, Morgan’s (TBD) live-in boyfriend. A new jiu jitsu fanatic, Jared practices constantly in order to excel at his first amateur tournament that’s quickly approaching and which he has no chance of winning. He lives on a diet of corn fungus smoothies and occasionally wears a strange “elevation mask” to increase lung capacity and oxygen efficiency — but it also makes him look like Bane. Although he has sweet qualities, Jared appears to be unaware that his eccentric enthusiasms are driving Morgan away from him. Parker most recently played the series-regular role of Richard Evans on Imposters. He previously recurred on Arrow and also was a series regular on Enlisted and Suburgatory. He’s repped by Gersh and David Dean Management.

Coco‘s Alanna Ubach is set for a lead role opposite Hannah Simone in ABC’s untitled single-camera comedy pilot starring, co-written and executive produced by the New Girl alumna, which hails from ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Simone and former New Girl co-executive producer Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, the pilot is inspired by Simone’s nontraditional Indian family and revolves around Hannah and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid. They always have been close, but after she admits to herself she’s in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they’re starting over together and each finding a new path. This new chapter will either make them crazy close — or just crazy. Ubach will play Susan, the family’s closest friend, filled with confidence and booze and always over-the-top. Susan can be counted on to say exactly the wrong thing at all times. Ubach, who voiced the female lead Mama Imelda in Coco, next will be seen as Fox News host Jeanine Pirro in Jay Roach’s upcoming untitled feature about Roger Ailes. She also has a recurring role on HBO’s Euphoria and is a regular on Hulu’s Crossing Swords. Ubach is repped by Gersh and Margrit Polak Management.