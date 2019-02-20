While the recent USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative reported promising results in its latest study of the 100 top grossing films of 2018 and their representation of females and racial/ethnic groups in starring roles, the industry consensus is that more work can be done when it comes to advocating for more inclusion and representation of diversity in film.

Today, Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos announced that “as part of the development and green light process, our productions will be required to complete a plan designed to enhance access and opportunities for groups historically underrepresented in the media industry. Special attention will be paid to our storylines, our talent in front of and behind the camera, our vendors and our shooting locations.” Read Gianopulos’ companywide memo below.

When a project is completed by the studio, the production team then will report their results to a newly formed Content Creation Council, which “will compile and analyze all data to develop metrics, establish benchmarks, and ensure ongoing accountability. As an organization, we hope this is a big step toward progress by showing that we are committed to doing better each and every day,” Gianopulos said.

Paramount’s commitment to diversity and inclusion follows the studio’s recent announcement that they’re participating in Time’s Up and Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s 4% Challenge.

Here is Gianopulos’ memo in its entirely: