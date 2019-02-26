Paramount Pictures said it is elevating Dan Cohen to president of Worldwide Home Entertainment & Television Distribution.

Cohen, who currently serves as president of Worldwide Television Licensing, assumes the role previously held by Mary Daily, who had overseen International Theatrical Marketing and Home Entertainment for the studio since 2017. Earlier this month, she was promoted to co-president, Worldwide Theatrical Marketing & Distribution.

Paramount Pictures

Cohen joined Paramount in 2017. Prior to that, he was a 20-year vet at Disney/ABC, where he most recently served as EVP of Pay Television & Digital for Home Entertainment & Television Distribution for the Walt Disney Studios. There, he distributed catalog properties including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, ABC and Disney Channel.

Cohen will now report to Andrew Gumpert, Paramount’s COO.

Bob Buchi, president of Worldwide Home Entertainment, will continue in his current role, reporting to Cohen. Buchi has been with Paramount since 2006, and took leadership of the studio’s Home Entertainment division in 2015. He began his career in Home Entertainment at Walt Disney Studios, after which he oversaw marketing at DreamWorks Home Entertainment, and then family brand marketing at Universal Studios Home Entertainment, before joining Paramount.

“Dan has been an indispensable leader in the licensing space, both for Paramount and in the industry at large,” Gumpert said. “He has a proven track record of business growth, and I am confident that, along with Bob Buchi and his team, he will more than excel in overseeing our home entertainment and television distribution businesses.”