This has been the buzz all morning and we are awaiting confirmation. David Sameth will be leaving his post as worldwide marketing president. He’ll be replaced by Marc Weinstock, the vet who has moved around a lot and most recently exited as preside of Annapurna. Before that he was at Fox and before that Sony.

Sameth came from marketing animated film two years ago at Disney and Pixar to replace Megan Colligan, the longtime marketing head who was part of the previous administration and took the top job at IMAX.

Weinstock might be a better fit, as he is more proactive when interacting with filmmakers on their marketing campaigns. Sameth wasn’t that guy, and it was creating issues with some filmmakers, sources said. Paramount is not immediately commenting.

The situation is fluid, and don’t be surprised if the studio reels in another marketing executive to share some duties with Weinstock.